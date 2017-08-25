White Sox place Yoan Moncada on disabled list, reinstate Matt Davidson

CHICAGO – The White Sox aren’t taking any chances with Yoán Moncada.

Moncada was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday with a bone contusion in his right shin.

The 22-year-old prized prospect left Thursday’s game in pain after landing awkwardly while rounding third base.

Moncada said he didn’t think it was a serious injury after the game, but had complained about shin splints just a day prior.

Matt Davidson will take his spot on the active roster, following a brief rehab stint in Triple-A Charlotte.

Davidson has been sidelined the past few weeks with a right wrist contusion.

He suffered the injury on August 1st, when he was hit by a pitch from the Blue Jays’ Marcus Stroman.

Davidson led the Sox in homers at the time and is still tied for third among major-league rookies in that department.