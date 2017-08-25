White Sox place Yoan Moncada on disabled list, reinstate Matt Davidson
CHICAGO – The White Sox aren’t taking any chances with Yoán Moncada.
Moncada was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday with a bone contusion in his right shin.
The 22-year-old prized prospect left Thursday’s game in pain after landing awkwardly while rounding third base.
Moncada said he didn’t think it was a serious injury after the game, but had complained about shin splints just a day prior.
Matt Davidson will take his spot on the active roster, following a brief rehab stint in Triple-A Charlotte.
Davidson has been sidelined the past few weeks with a right wrist contusion.
He suffered the injury on August 1st, when he was hit by a pitch from the Blue Jays’ Marcus Stroman.
Davidson led the Sox in homers at the time and is still tied for third among major-league rookies in that department.