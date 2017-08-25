White Sox Game Notes For Friday vs. Detroit

* The Tigers and White Sox last faced off in June when the Tigers swept the three-game series, outscoring the Royals 32-10 over the three games. Chicago is 8-3 at home against the Tigers over their last 11 matchups.

* The Tigers were able to avoid a three-game sweep by the Yankees in a dramatic 10-6 victory on Thursday. It was their 13th game this season scoring 10 or more runs, one game away from tying last season’s total of 14.

* The White Sox beat the Twins on Thursday by a score of 5-1 despite only having five hits in the game. They are just 24-29 versus divisional opponents this season, on pace for their fifth-consecutive losing record within the division.

* Justin Verlander improved his record to 9-8 on Sunday, allowing just one run over 8.0 innings against the Dodgers. Verlander has taken no-hit bids into the sixth inning in two of his past three starts.

* Miguel Gonzalez picked up a win on Sunday when he did not allow a run over 6.0 innings at Globe Life Park. Gonzalez is 1-3 with an 8.72 ERA in his career at Comerica Park, his highest ERA in any park (minimum two games).

* Miguel Cabrera went 0-for-3 prior to being ejected against the Yankees on Thursday, marking the third-consecutive game he has been held without a hit. It was his first three-game hitless span since June 18-20 of this season.