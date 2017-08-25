What Hurricane Harvey looks like from space

The International Space Station captured video of Hurricane Harvey from about 220 miles above the Earth.

Hurricane Harvey is “dangerously approaching the Texas Coast” Friday and is expected to bring as many as 35 inches of rainfall, destructive waves and flood waters that could reach heights of 6-12 feet above ground level along the state’s coast, the National Hurricane Center said.

Forecasters say Harvey is on track to become a Category 3 hurricane with winds of at least 111 mph by the time it hits the middle Texas coast later Friday or early Saturday.

After hitting Corpus Christi, the storm is expected to stall over the state, forecasters say.

Latest developments

— Harvey strengthened early Friday, becoming a Category 2 hurricane with winds up to 105 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

— Isolated tornadoes are possible across portions of the middle and upper Texas coast on Friday, the service said.

— Texas Governor Greg Abbott has requested 700 National Guard members to be activated.

— The Ports of Corpus Christi and Galveston are closed.

— Three Galveston-based cruise ships in the Gulf of Mexico diverted to safer water.

Watch the video of Hurricane Harvey from space in the player above