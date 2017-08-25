University of Illinois bans ‘war chant’ from sporting events

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The University of Illinois is getting rid of one of its fight songs.

The athletic department has banned the school’s “war chant” from being played at any more sporting events.

The war chant was primarily played during football games when opponents face third down. On Thursday, athletic department representatives asked members of the student group Illini Pride to stop playing the song during a soccer match.

The school has been trying to retire Native American imagery since 2007 when it retired its mascot Chief Illiniwek.