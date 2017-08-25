University of Illinois bans ‘war chant’ from sporting events

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Fans of the Illinois Fighting Illini celebrate after scoring a touchdown against the USC Trojans during the Rose Bowl presented by Citi at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2008 in Pasadena, California. The Trojans defeated the Fighting Illini 49-17. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The University of Illinois is getting rid of one of its fight songs.

The athletic department has banned the school’s “war chant” from being played at any more sporting events.

The war chant was primarily played during football games when opponents face third down. On Thursday, athletic department representatives asked members of the student group Illini Pride to stop playing the song during a soccer match.

The school has been trying to retire Native American imagery since 2007 when it retired its mascot Chief Illiniwek.

 

 