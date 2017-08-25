Midday Fix: The Great American Lobster Fest

Jeff Mazza, Fest Head Chef

Event:

The Great American Lobster Fest

September 1, 2 and 3

Navy Pier, Chicago

600 E. Grand Avenue

Chicago

www.AmericanLobsterFest.com

The Lobster Royale

Ingredients:

4 beef patties

4 shrimp

2 lobster tails

4 slices American cheese

3 dill pickle chips

1 ring of red onion

2 oz. Thousand Island dressing

4 oz. butter

1/2 lemon

salt and pepper

1 potato bun

1 10” skewer

Directions:

Grill your beef patties, shrimp and lobster tail; brush shrimp and tails with butter while grilling. Place cheese on top of patties as they finish cooking. Take beef patties, shrimp and lobster tail, sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste; squeeze 1/2 lemon over shrimp and tail. Lightly toast your bun on the grill. Build burger in the following order: Potato bun, thousand island spread on each side, place pickle chips on the bottom bun followed with the beef patties covered in melted cheese. Place onion on top of patties, remove lobster tails from the shell and on top, close bun. Take your skewer, push the skewer of grilled shrimp through your burger, garnish the top of it with one of your lobster tail shells for a great presentational look