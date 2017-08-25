Lunchbreak: Rustic peach tart

Stephanie Lock

www.rustictart.net

Rustic Peach Tart

Dough:

1 package Rustic Tart SWEET Ready-to-Roll Dough thawed overnight in the refrigerator

For finishing dough (optional):

2 Tablespoons heavy cream

1 Tablespoon coarse sugar (such as turbinado sugar)

Filling:

1 1/2 pounds peaches, unpeeled and pitted, cut into 1-inch slices (about 4-6 peaches, depending on size)

1 teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 good pinch of salt

3/8 teaspoons of freshly grated nutmeg

3 Tablespoons tapioca flour

1 Tablespoon butter, cut into small pieces

Prepare crust following thawing and rolling instructions on the back of the SWEET Ready-to-Roll Dough packaging. Toss peach slices with lemon juice in a large bowl. Combine sugar, salt, nutmeg, and tapioca flour in a small bowl. Add sugar mixture to peaches and combine. Assemble and bake (on center rack in a 375 degree oven for about 1 hour or until fruit filling is bubbling and dough is browned) following steps 6-8 on the back of the SWEET Ready-to-Roll Dough packaging. In step 6, dot filling with butter pieces before folding dough over the filling.