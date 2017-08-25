Last Confederate flag manufacturer in US sees sales surge after Charlottesville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Following the violent events in Charlottesville two weeks ago, sales of Confederate flags have surged from a shop in Alabama.

According to AL.com, Alabama Flag & Banner is likely the only remaining shop in the country that continues to manufacture the flags. Only days after Charlottesville, the store received more than 100 orders for Confederate flags.

“Everybody’s got a different reason [for buying Confederate flags],” store owner Belinda Kennedy told AL. com. “By and large, I think people are afraid they may not be able to get it one day.”

Alabama Flag & Banner witnessed a similar surge in rebel flag sales when Amazon and Walmart stopped its sales in 2015 after nine people were shot and killed by a white supremacist in a church in South Carolina.

“After the church shooting, Amazon and Walmart stopped selling and people were afraid they wouldn’t be able to buy it… and then you started seeing streets renamed, schools being renamed, mountains being renamed. And then people started getting angry,” said Kennedy. “Does anybody really think by taking down monuments and renaming mountains and taking down Confederate flags, that we are really going to see racism end? That’s not going to fix it.”

Despite supplying between 600-800 Confederate flags a year, some of which cost up to $200, Kennedy says Confederate flags make up only a small portion of her business and she disapproves of what the item represents.

“When you’ve got people like the Ku Klux Klan and these neo-Nazi groups, the white supremacists, when they hijack the flag, that should be a crime because that’s not what the flag is about,” she said. “But that’s what makes people so vehemently, adamantly opposed to the flag.”