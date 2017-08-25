Cubs Game Notes For Friday @ Philadelphia

* The Cubs lost to the Reds, 4-2, in Cincinnati on Thursday, as they were unable to complete the sweep. It was the sixth time this season that the Cubs have lost when leading after the seventh or later – the Braves and the Nationals (seven each) are the only NL teams with more such losses.

* The Phillies fell to the Marlins, 9-8, in Philadelphia on Thursday, dropping three out of four in the series. The Phillies are 4-11 in their last 15, allowing 6.4 runs per game in that span, including a whopping 7.6 in the 11 losses.

* Chicago took three of four when the Phillies came to Wrigley Field in May, but only outscored them 21-20 in those games, grabbing a pair of one-run wins. The Cubs have not won a series in Philadelphia since 2013, going 4-6 there since then.

* Jose Quintana allowed two runs (both earned) in 6.0 innings against the Blue Jays on Saturday, improving to 4-2 in seven starts since joining the Cubs. He has a 10.1 K/9 ratio in those seven starts, and has recorded five quality starts in those games.

* Jerad Eickhoff allowed four runs (all earned) in 4.2 innings against the giants on Saturday, snapping a streak of five consecutive starts going at least 5.0 innings and allowing three or fewer runs. Eickhoff hasn’t lost since June 7 – the 10 straight starts without a loss are by far the most in his career.

* Anthony Rizzo went without a hit last night, something he hasn’t done often lately. Since August 14, Rizzo has a slash line of .385/.478/.667, and his 15 hits, five doubles and 14 RBI each rank either second or tied for second in the NL.