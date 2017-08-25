CPD works on behavioral health in reform effort

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Police Department is focusing on its commitment to reform. Chicago Police

Superintendent Eddie Johnson is joining experts from across the country to help officers stay mentally healthy on the job.

The project is the marriage of police work and complex algorithms or computer-driven problem solving calculations.

The problem these national police and behavioral health experts are working to address at Chicago's Motorola Solutions are police officers who need help.

"What we want to do is to identify behaviors and patterns that might be problematic and get them the help that they need before it becomes a problem," said Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.

Police work is often stressful and sometimes traumatic. Historically high rates of alcoholism in suicide not uncommon within police departments. University of Chicago Crime Lab is taking the lead and designing new data systems to flag or even anticipate problematic behavior.

"There is still a stigma sometimes attached to receiving services after being exposed to traumatic events. And the idea really here is to make it acceptable and common practice to provide those kinds of services to officers," said Maggie Goodrich of the University of Chicago Crime Lab.

The University of Chicago Crime Lab says it's working with top police commanders. They also hope to get input from the police union.