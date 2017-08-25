Alamo Drafthouse to host clowns-only screening of ‘IT’

AUSTIN, Texas – The remake of Stephen King’s “IT” is one the most anticipated horror movies of the year. So what could be creepier than the movie itself?

How about seeing it in a theater full of clowns.

The Alamo Drafthouse theaters in Austin, Texas is hosting a clowns-only screening of the new movie and posted a statement on its website that specifies, “all attendees should arrive dressed as a clown in order to attend.”

Don't you want a balloon, Austin?🎈 Added Clown Screenings are floating now: https://t.co/7ohk4rz4BN — Alamo Drafthouse ATX (@drafthouse) August 25, 2017

The movie starring Bill Skarsgård, Finn Wolfhard, and Jaeden Lieberher is set during the 1980’s and follows a group of kids who are terrorized by the creepy “Pennywise,” the Dancing Clown.

You’ll have to travel to Austin, Texas if you want to participate in the spooky event on Saturday, September 9. One auditorium is already sold out.