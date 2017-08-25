Popular workout group brings moms, kids together

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- If you have young kids, you know what a workout just lugging a big stroller and car seats around can be. Do why not make *that* the workout? Hundreds of moms have and they are loving it.

Along Chicago’s lakefront, it's bootcamp for moms. Only instead of weights and stability balls, it's strollers, weighted down with squirmy, sticky toddlers.

The songs and fingerplay are accompanied by some kind of squat, lift or lunge that keep kiddos happy and mom strong.

Fit 4 Mom offers Stroller Strides class and running and weight training groups as well.

The classes have exploded over the years, going from a few lone strollers down the running path to hundreds who showed up to celebrate their 10 year anniversary.

Fit 4 Mom franchise owner Nicole Frasier says it works because it makes exercise possible again for busy parents.

"Not only do the kiddos get to spend time with other kids their age, learn their ABCs and 123s, but the moms also get a way to learn about other moms in their area,” she says. “We do play dates, mom night's out … it's just a great way to build a community of other moms."

There's no limit to how many kids moms bring along.

The classes last one hour.

The Fit 4 Mom classes are held all over Chicagoland. More info at fit4mom.com