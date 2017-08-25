1 person injured after apartment fire in Lawndale

CHICAGO — One person was injured in an apartment fire on the city’s West Side.
Chicago fire crews responded just after 5 a.m. Friday to the apartment, located at 18th and Avers, in the city’s Lawndale neighborhood.
One person was transported in stable condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.
The fire has been struck.
The fire was said to be contained on the third-floor of the apartment.
18th Street is blocked from Springfield Avenue to Hamlin, and Avers is blocked from 16th to 19th due to staging for the fire.
