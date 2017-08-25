1 person injured after apartment fire in Lawndale

CHICAGO — One person was injured in an apartment fire on the city’s West Side.

Chicago fire crews responded just after 5 a.m. Friday to the apartment, located at 18th and Avers, in the city’s Lawndale neighborhood.

One person was transported in stable condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Still and Box alarm 1800 S. Avers. Fire is under control. 1 victim transported yellow to Mt. Sinai hospital. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 25, 2017

The fire has been struck.

Fire in #Lawndale– 18th St and S Avers pic.twitter.com/81haGKgRCG — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) August 25, 2017

The fire was said to be contained on the third-floor of the apartment.

18th Street is blocked from Springfield Avenue to Hamlin, and Avers is blocked from 16th to 19th due to staging for the fire.

W 18th St blocked from S Springfield Ave – S Hamlin. S Avers blocked from 16th-19th pic.twitter.com/Wq2ODr5gfL — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) August 25, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for details.