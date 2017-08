Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Tierney Darden is speaking publicly today, one day after a jury awarded her $148 million in her lawsuit against the City of Chicago.

The former dancer was left paralyzed from the waist down after a shelter at O'Hare Airport blew over in a storm in 2015.

Darden said she was overwhelmed by the jury award and the outpouring of support from jurors.

It's the largest personal injury verdict against the City of Chicago.

Darden's attorney said insurance will cover the payment, not taxpayers.