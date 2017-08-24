Winning $2 million Powerball ticket sold in southwest suburbs

JOLIET, Ill. — A liquor store in Joliet sold a $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket in Wednesday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers in the Powerball drawing were 06 – 07 – 16 – 23 – 26 – (04), and the PowerPlay number was 04. The $2,000,000 winning ticket was purchased at Highland Liquors, 1619 E. Cass St., and matched five of six numbers, plus the PowerPlay number. If the player had not added the PowerPlay option, their prize would be $1,000,000.

Highland Liquors will receive a bonus of $20,000, or 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.

The Illinois Lottery urges the lucky winner to immediately sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they visit one of the Lottery’s five Prize Centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights. Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize.