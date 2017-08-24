When glacier melt occurs with ice that is in water, does that cause the ocean level to rise?

Dear Tom,

When glacier melt occurs with ice that is in water, as opposed to ice on land, does that cause the ocean level to rise? I don’t think it does.

— Tom Gajda, Lincolnwood

Dear Tom,

You are correct. Ice floating in the ocean does not increase the level of the ocean when it melts.

Water increases in volume by 9.05 percent when it freezes into ice, which means ice has less density than water.

That is why ice floats (whether it be an ice cube floating in a glass of water or an iceberg floating in the ocean).

The weight of water, however, remains unchanged when it freezes into ice: You still will have the same weight of ice.

The oceans of the world are rising due to the melting of ice and snow on land. The world’s oceans have risen about 0.13 inch per year over the past 20 years.