Support for Kaepernick shown in Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- There is growing support in Chicago for former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

In 2016, Kaepernick refused to stand for the national anthem – a protest against police brutality toward blacks.

Thursday a group of Chicago kids with the Blackstar Program took a knee in solidarity.

Some even wrote letters to the NFL.

Kaepernick left his team in March and remains an unsigned free agent as the start of the regular season looms.

More than a thousand people rallied for him outside NFL headquarters Wednesday. Many feel he’s been blackballed for standing up for his beliefs.

Today Kaepernick tweeted thanking everyone for their support and saying his faith has always been and always will be in the power of the people.

Two bars – the Bureau Bar and the Velvet Lounge in the South Loop – both stand in the shadow of Soldier Field. They’re also taking up his cause.

“In light of everything that’s going on in the country right now it just seemed the thing for me to be able to do to take a stand,” said owner Kenny Johnson.

Johnson says he’s boycotting the NFL this season and won’t show games in his bars until Kaepernick has a new team because it’s obvious he’s being black balled.

“We couldn’t in good conscious just promote the NFL when they’re just not doing someone right because he stood up for something he believed in,” he said.

He says he doesn’t expect to lose much money because his patrons agree with the boycott and the message they’re sending to the NFL.

Some people say Kaepernick isn’t talented enough – and that’s why he hasn’t been re-signed yet. Earlier Thursday, the Jackson Jaguars said they might be interested in signing him. For now though his future is unclear.