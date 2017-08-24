Sesame Street parodies ‘Despacito’ with adorable tribute to Rubber Duckie

Sesame Street is bringing back the “Rubber Duckie” song with a parody of one of the most popular songs of 2017 – “Despacito.”

“El Patito,” which is Spanish for “rubber ducky”, pays homage to Ernie’s most beloved toy duck.

In this “Despacito” parody, Ernie, Bert and Rosita sing along for the chorus in Spanish: “Oh, el patito, es mi favorito/ Donde quiera que vaya hace su sonido/ El patito es tu buen amigo/ El patito.”

The YouTube video was released on Monday and already has been viewed over 360,000 times.

