Peraza’s pinch-hit double in 8th rallies Reds over Cubs 4-2

CINCINNATI — Jose Peraza had a pinch-hit, bases-loaded double in the eighth inning on Thursday night, rallying the Cincinnati Reds to a 4-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs that avoided a series sweep.

The Reds loaded the bases with two outs against Pedro Strop (3-4), putting together two hits and a walk. Peraza, who was 0 for 4 off the bench this season, doubled over the head of Ian Happ in center for a 3-2 lead. Strop let in another run with a wild pitch.

The comeback ended the Cubs’ five-game winning streak, one shy of their season high. Chicago has moved into first place in the NL Central by going 25-13 since the All-Star break, leading Milwaukee by three games.

Michael Lorenzen (8-2) fanned three of the four batters he faced. Raisel Iglesias picked up his 24th save in 25 chances.

The Cubs were in position for another win after Happ — a star at the University of Cincinnati — hit a solo homer and Jake Arrieta gave another solid performance, allowing only one unearned run in 5 2/3 innings. Arrieta is 5-1 in eight starts since the All-Star break.

Kris Bryant was back at third base after missing one game. He was hit on the side of the left hand by a pitch on Tuesday night and got one day off. The National League’s MVP set up Cincinnati’s first run with a fielding error, and had a hand in the Cubs’ go-ahead run. Bryant doubled in the sixth and came around on Javier Baez’s single for a 2-1 lead.