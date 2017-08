Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's the most wonderful time of the year for parents- when their kids go back to school.

This is a very important stage of their lives, and thankfully, Pat Tomasulo has a soft spot for children. Between dunking on them, and making them cry, he's always been a beacon of inspiration for kids.

In that vein, we present a special "Back to School" installment of "The Voice of Reason."

