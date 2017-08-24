Officer joins 92-year-old woman dancing alone in street

AUSTIN, Mn. – They say age is just a number.

Well, that is certainly the case for 92-year-old Millie Seiver who loves dancing.

According to KTRK, Seiver was spotted on a local police officer’s dash cam dancing alone in a parking lot.

That’s when the officer in the car, Sergeant Kim Lenz, couldn’t help but join in on the fun.

The now viral video shows Lenz getting out of her vehicle to dance along with Seiver.

Seiver admits she’s always enjoyed dancing and has no intention to stop.

“I’ve always liked to dance… my husband and I liked to dance,” said Seiver.

Millie’s daughter, Tammie, understands her mother’s love for dancing and was not surprised when she found out her mom was grooving solo in a parking lot.

“Yup, yup, always dancing,” Tammie said about her mom.

Millie hopes that the video will inspire others to get up and move regardless of their age.