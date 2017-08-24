Matt Lampson discusses his upcoming cancer research fundraiser on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - During his first appearance on Sports Feed, the Chicago Fire goalkeeper spoke about his battle with cancer as a child and how it shaped him as a person.

On his second time on the show, Matt Lampson discussed more about what he's doing to help others dealing with what he did as a kid.

The Fire starter is having one of those events to benefit his "Lampstrong" charity to help raise money for cancer research. He's teamed up with Glazed and Infused to do so, as Lampson will be at the Lincoln Park location on Saturday from 9 AM-Noon selling donuts for a good cause.

On Thursday, the goalkeeper appeared on Sports Feed to discuss more about the event with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. You can watch his discussion in the video above or below.

For more information on the fundraiser, click here.