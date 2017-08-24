Lunchbreak: Chicago pizza burger

Chef Michael Utz

Hard Rock Cafe Chicago

63 W. Ontario Street

Chicago

(312) 943-2252

www.hardrock.com/cafes/chicago/

Chicago Pizza Burger

Pizza Sauce

Ingredients:

1 Tablespoon olive oil

1 Tablespoon butter

1⁄4 cup onion, chopped

1⁄8 cup celery, chopped

1/2 garlic clove, minced

1 (4 oz) can tomato sauce

1 (3 oz) can tomato paste

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1⁄4 teaspoon salt

1⁄4 teaspoon sugar

1⁄4 teaspoon black pepper

1 whole bay leaf

Directions:

In a large skillet, melt butter with the oil. Add the onion, celery and garlic and sauté until soft and transparent. Add tomato sauce and paste. Stir until smooth. Add remaining ingredients. Bring to slow simmer. Simmer for 45-60 minutes depending on flavor. Remove the bay leaf, and your sauce is ready to go.

Building the Burger

Ingredients:

toasted brioche butter bun

3 ounces of pizza sauce

8 oz burger patty, hand pressed

2 oz ground Italian sausage seasoned with oregano

3 slices of pepperoni

2 oz Shredded Mozzarella cheese

1 Tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese

Favorite seasonings (we use a blend of Lawry’s seasoning salt, black pepper, oregano, and garlic powder)

2 ounces of giardinera

Directions:

First, in a sauté pan, brown your Italian sausage until fully cooked. Set aside. Season the 8 oz burger patty with the Hard Rock Cafe blend or your favorite seasonings, place on the grill. Cook the patty for four minutes on each side at 500 degrees. (Tip: Don’t smash the patty down while cooking) While that’s cooking, ladle 1 oz of homemade pizza sauce on the bottom bun covering the entire surface. Place the cooked burger patty on top of the bottom bun and ladle another ounce of homemade pizza sauce on top of the burger patty. Place 2 oz of browned ground Italian sausage on top of the burger and sauce. Top with 1 oz of shredded mozzarella cheese. On the top bun, ladle 1 oz of homemade pizza sauce, covering the entire surface. Top with 1 oz of shredded mozzarella cheese. Place 3 pepperonis on top of the cheese and sprinkle with 1 Tablespoon of Romano cheese. Place both halves on a sheet of tin foil on the grill and close the lid, leave for 1 minute to melt the cheese and color and crispness. You can also do this step in the oven (broil) for 30 seconds – 1 minute if you prefer.