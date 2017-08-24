Lake County sheriff awaits corruption verdict

A jury in Hammond is resuming its deliberations, in the public corruption trial of Lake County Sheriff John Buncich.

Prosecutors say Buncich sought bribes from towing companies, in exchange for county contracts; and he used the money to repay his personal debts.

The FBI raided the sheriff’s office last year and says he was recorded, saying he transferred money between his personal account and his re-election campaign, and he needed the bribe money to repay it.

Buncich denies it.