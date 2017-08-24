Kato Kaelin Talks About His Life After OJ Trial. This is a Must Watch!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Kato Kaelin at Wizard World

Today thru Sunday

Donald E. Stephens Convention Center

5555 North River Road

Rosemont

wizardworld.com

Laverne, Shirley, beer and Kato are four of the most famous things to come out of Milwaukee, WI. Who else do you know that has had questions about them on Jeopardy, Celebrity Name Game, Who wants to be Millionaire, and The Weakest Link? The answer? Kato. He has developed a comfortable and cozy clothing line called SLACKER. Its InActive wear for men and women. It has been featured on EVERY major TV show from Entertainment Tonight to Access Hollywood to Larry King proclaiming " I Love Kato's Slackers. You can find them at slackerwear.com-

His TV and Film credits include: Bill Maher’s HBO series, “Real Time,” “Lopez Tonight,” “Unhappily Ever After,” “The Norm Show,” “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” “Off Hollywood,” “The View,” Comedy Central’s “Tosh.0,” “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” Fox Reality Channel’s “Gimme My Reality Show,” “Eye for an Eye”, National Lampoon’s Viral Videos, and Kato also toured in the comedy play “The Weenie Manologues,” the male response to “The Vagina Monologues.” He even had his own tv show called “Houseguest” on the FX Network From Vanity Fair to Time Magzine, “Entertainment Tonight” to “NBC’s “The Today Show,” Kato has been featured on nearly every entertainment and news program and publication.