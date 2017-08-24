Homeowners complaining about stinky windows

(CHICAGO) There have been dozens of complaints about the noise reducing windows the City of Chicago is installing in homes near Midway Airport.

Homeowners say they stink.

They say they’re concerned about a strong odor that’s emitting from the glass.

One family says their children are sick with breathing problems that only seem to happen when they’re home.

The Department of Aviation says it has received 86 complaints.

Just over half of those homes have been inspected.

Windows that have been removed are being tested to see if they’re harmful.