Former NU professor’s jail request

CHICAGO — A Northwestern professor who’s charged with murder reportedly wants to teach other inmates while he’s in jail.

Wyndham Lathem is one of two men charged with murdering Trenton Cornell-Duranleau.

Lathem’s attorney tells the Sun-Times that his client wants to help others while his case is pending.

Lathem is a well-published microbiologist and is known for his work on the plague of the Middle Ages’ known as The Black Death.

The Sun-Times also reports that Lathem is being treated for depression in the Cook County Jail’s hospital section.