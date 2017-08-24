Eric Edholm talks Bears and NFL on Sports Feed Thursday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - As the end of August approaches, things are about to get real in the National Football League.

Just two preseason games remain for each of the team and in a week, they games that count will be finished. Two weeks from Thursday, the season officially begins in Foxborough.

But from now till then, there is still plenty of questions to be answered for all 32 NFL teams, especially the one in Chicago.

Eric Edholm was the right man to have on Sports Feed on Thursday to discuss the Bears along with the rest of the league. The Pro Football Weekly writer spoke about some of the key position battles with John Fox's team with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

Watch the entire discussion in the video above or below.