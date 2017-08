Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- An elderly man was shot in the stomach during a robbery in the city's West Lawn neighborhood.

The shooting happened just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

The man told police he was walking in the 6100 block of South Kenneth, when the gunman got out of a black SUV and tried to rob him.

The man refused, and that's when the suspect shot him.

The man was taken to Christ Hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.