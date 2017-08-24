Early Morning Hero: Sonya Salcido

Posted 2:30 PM, August 24, 2017, by

NORTHLAKE, Ill. -- One of our August Early Morning Heroes, Sonya Salcido, is a VA Service Coordinator at Concord Place. With over 400 residents, Salcido enters each day with positive attitude and passion to help every resident. We surprised her one morning with McDonald’s breakfast and a $300 McDonald’s Arch Card! Mike Toomey has the full story.