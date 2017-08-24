Cook County authorities seek help in identifying body of child found during fire

MARKHAM, Ill. – Cook County officials are asking for help in identifying a child whose body was found during a fire in Markham last month.

Police say the body of the girl, who is believed to be between 9 months and 2-years-old, was found in an unoccupied home that had caught on fire in the 15000 block of Hamlin in Markham.

The child is a black female with black hair and pierced ears. Other items found with the body include a white Garanimals onesie with hot pink flowers, a dark blue onesie with white polka dots and red trim, size 9 months. Black and white leopard print fleece pants with pink paws foot coverings and cat face and ears on seat of pants. A dark blue, white, red and light blue patterned blanket with frayed edges and doll embroidering. And a light pink fleece blanket with light blue, light pink and hot pink elephants.

The cause and manner of death is pending at this time.

Anyone with information should call the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office at (312) 666-0500.