73-year-old shot during robbery; Community leaders say suspects responsible for other crimes

CHICAGO – After string of violent robberies, community leaders in Chicago are warning residents and believe the same three people are responsible for the crime.

Today two suspects shot a 73-year-old twice while he was walking in his West Lawn neighborhood. A third suspect waited in the get-a-way car.

73-year-old Lazaro Ubaldo walking down Kenneth St near 61st around 6:30 a.m. Thursday when a dark colored SUV approaches. Two young men get out and run in the direction of Ubaldo. He was shot twice in the stomach during what is believed to be a robbery. The SUV then backed up and picked up the two shooters. They leave Ubaldo bleeding. Neighbors rushed in to help.

Ubaldo recovering in serious condition in the hospital and may need additional surgery.

Ubaldo were is a fixture in the neighborhood. Thursday night, Community activist Andrew Holmes and members of the community passed out flyers hoping that a $1000 reward will help generate some leads

Police haven’t confirmed it but Holmes believes the two seen in the surveillance video from this morning’s robbery are the same two who robbed a an 11-year-old girl and her mother last Friday in Hammond, Indiana. While young girl and her mom were shaken up they weren’t physically hurt.