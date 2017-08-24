2 Chicago bars announce they will not show NFL games as sign of support for Kaepernick

CHICAGO – Two Chicago bars have announced they will not show any NFL games as a sign of support for Colin Kaepernick.

The Velvet Lounge, at 67 E. Cermak Rd., and the The Bureau Bar, at 75 E 16Th Street, both in the South Loop, announced on their Instagram accounts they “will not be showing any NFL games until something changes.”

THE BUREAU BAR WILL BE SUPPORTING COLIN KAPERNICK'S CAUSE AND WILL NOT BE SHOWING ANY NFL GAMES UNTIL SOMETHING CHANGES. WE LOOK FORWARD TO SERVING YOU. A post shared by The Bureau Bar (@thebureaubarchi) on Aug 23, 2017 at 5:25pm PDT

THE VELVET LOUNGE WILL BE SUPPORTING COLIN KAPERNICK'S CAUSE AND WILL NOT BE SHOWING ANY NFL GAMES UNTIL SOMETHING CHANGES. WE LOOK FORWARD TO SERVING YOU. A post shared by The Velvet Lounge (@velvetloungechi) on Aug 23, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT

Last season, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Kaepernick refused to stand for the national anthem to protest police brutality against blacks.

Kaepernick, who once took the 49ers to the Super Bowl, opted out of his contract with the team in March and remains unsigned. Supporters say he is being blackballed for his advocacy, but some critics say he should not have sat or kneeled during the anthem or contend his lack of a job is more about his on-field talent.

The South Loop bars’ stance is so far being met with mixed reaction.

“Now that’s how ya show support!! Thank you for being courageous enough to do so!!” one person replied. Another posted, “good night to your business.”