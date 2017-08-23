Which U.S. locations have the most recorded highs and most lows?

Dear Tom,

Of the highest and lowest temperatures registered in the 48 contiguous states each day, which locations have the most recorded highs and most lows?

Grant Hupy, Sycamore, Ill.

Dear Grant,

The National Weather Service prepares a daily listing of the nation’s highest and lowest temperatures. The following statistics gathered from 1996 through 2015 are based on tables published by USA Today and Steven Dutch of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. Regarding daily national high temperatures, 96 percent of them occurred in only four states: Florida, Texas, Arizona and California. Death Valley, California, accounted for 1,346 of the 6,651 highs, or 21 percent of them — the most for any location. Of 5,421 lows, Stanley, Idaho, recorded the greatest number: 522. (Ties produced fewer than the 7,305 days in the 1996-2015 period.)