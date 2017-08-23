U.S. warns citizens about travel to Mexico’s Los Cabos, Cancun as violent crime surges

​​

The U.S. State Department has issued a travel warning for popular tourist destinations Cancun and Los Cabos in Mexico because of the country’s ongoing drug wars.

#Mexico– we warn US cits about risk of traveling to parts of Mexico due to activities of criminal organizations. https://t.co/zZGe4BdXKO pic.twitter.com/Czd4AAkHMF — Travel – State Dept (@TravelGov) August 22, 2017

The warnings come after a surge of violence between criminal groups in those regions that left innocent bystanders dead, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The travel warning could deliver a blow to Mexico’s $20 billion a year tourism industry, which has seen recent growth.

While tourist areas have been largely insulated from the violence, Mexico is on track to record its highest death toll from homicides in the last two decades.

The advisory, issued Aug. 22, upgraded the warnings for the states of Quintana Roo and Baja California Sur.