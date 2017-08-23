The Cubs and Bulls are part of Sam Panayotovich’s conversation on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - As the Cubs continue to gain a bit of positivity down the stretch and the White Sox continue a strong start to a long rebuilding process, things remain confusing with the Bulls.

Finally the team has decided to tear down the roster, sure, but there are still many questions moving towards the 2017-2018 season. Mainly it concerns Dwyane Wade, who may end up getting bought out of his contract before he steps foot on the court in Chicago. All of that comes on the heels of one of the biggest NBA trades in recent memory.

Sam Panayotovich of WGN Radio made his way back to Sports Feed to discuss all of those topics and even a little bit of Bears on Wednesday with Josh Frydman.

