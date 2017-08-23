Shedd Aquarium snapping turtle ready for public debut after checkup

CHICAGO — The Shedd Aquarium’s newest addition got a thumbs up from the doctors and he’s all set for his public debut.

Dante, a 13-year-old alligator snapping turtle, had a checkup on Wednesday.

His check-up was tricky as veterinarian Matt O’Connor and his team took blood, x-rays and measurements without a bite from Dante.

Alligator snapping turtles are known to be ambush hunters.

They typically sit motionless with their mouth open until prey-like fish or frogs end up on their tongue or in their mouth and they snap shut.

Dante got a clean bill of health and is now on display at the Shedd.