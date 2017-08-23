Shailene Woodley may run for office

(CNN) — Add actress Shailene Woodley to the list of celebs who are considering tossing their hats into the political ring.

The “Big Little Lies” star told The New York Times she has mulled a run for Congress.

“There was a point last year when I was working for Bernie Sanders where I thought, ‘Huh, maybe I’ll run for Congress in a couple years,’ ” she said. “And you know what? I’m not going to rule it out.”

Woodley is an activist who was arrested last year while protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline.

In an essay she later wrote about her arrest, the actress encouraged others to take a stand.

“Whatever your cause is. Whatever your passion is. Whatever you care about most … none of your efforts or hard-earned opinions will matter when the planet and the people you’re fighting for have nothing left to show for it,” she wrote.

The “Divergent” actress is just the latest celebrity to share possible political aspirations.

In July, rocker Kid Rock launched a Kid Rock for Senate site and teased a “major announcement in the near future,” while Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson told GQ magazine that a presidential run may be “a real possibility.”

Woodley didn’t offer a time frame for her possible campaign.

“Who knows?” she told the Times. “Life is big, and I’m young.”