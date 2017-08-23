Residents weigh in on plans for new Obama Presidential Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago residents weighed in on plans for the new Obama Presidential Center, as well as Jackson and South Shore Parks.

City officials hosted an open house style community meeting on Wednesday at the South Shore Cultural Center.

At this point, they still can't say how much this is going to cost taxpayers.

The Obama Presidential Center will bring changes to parts of Jackson and Washington Parks and the South Shore Cultural Center.

While still in the planning and feed back stage, city officials project big changes to widen Stony Island, eliminating the heavily used Cornell Drive in Jackson Park.

Officials are also building a garage in the Midway Plaisance paid for by Obama Foundation.

Led by Department of Transportation Commissioner Rebecca Scheinfeld, the concepts, as they are called, are being unveiled Wednesday.

Among proposed changes to accommodate increased vehicular traffic include adding one southbound lane on LSD from 57th to Hayes Drive, adding two lanes to Stony Island Avenue from 59th to 63rd streets, as well as new protected pedestrian crossings and underpasses including but not limited to 67th Street and Lake Shore Drive.

Changes for cars, buses, trains and bike traffic are expected as well while taking into account residential living and businesses already in existence

With an expected net gain in park space of three to five acres.

With all of these grandiose plans that will usher in some of the biggest changes to the parks and South Shore Drive, Commissioner Scheinfeld said the bottom line, or not even estimated price tag, can be tallied at this point.

For more information, visit southlakefrontplan.com.