Quick and clear x-ray images delivers more with less for younger patients

For young patients with orthopedic conditions, regular x-rays are the norm. But regular exposure to radiation is something doctors want to avoid. Now new technology delivers more with less.

It’s pretty simple -- Gregory Greco steps inside, then gets in position for the quick scan of his spine. For the 16-year-old, it’s a familiar routine. As a young child, he was diagnosed with a severe curve in his spine.

Gregory Greco, scoliosis patient: “Hunchback of Notre Dame. It was bad. My curve was always pretty intense, so surgery was pretty much what was going to happen.”

And that meant multiple scans as he grew. But now with the EOS – it’s less radiation exposure.

Tracy O’Brien, Director of Radiology, Shriners Hospitals for Children Chicago: “It takes about 10 to 20 seconds, but one quick image and you’re getting two pictures with it. We can take up to four x-rays in this machine, and that amount of radiation equals one x-ray in a regular x-ray machine. So it’s very low dose and it’s saving so much for patients.

Gregory Greco: “I think it’s important because it’s a step in the right direction in terms of efficiency, technology and health. It’s exciting for me because it’s less time for me to have to stand and get my x-rays taken.”

In one smooth pass, EOS can produce detailed images of the spine, hips, femurs and lower leg bones. For Greg – it’s a quick and clear view of the extensive instrumentation he required to straighten the 95-degree curve in his spine.

Tracy O’Brien: “He’s so much straighter, and the curve is so much better.”

After spending the summer in the hospital recovering, Gregory is standing tall, and straighter.

Tracy O’Brien: “He’s standing 6 foot 2.”

Gregory Greco: “I have good posture now. This is a huge milestone.”

Shriner’s Hospitals for Children has the largest number of EOS imaging systems and is creating a database of scoliosis cases using lower dose imaging.

