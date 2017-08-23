Northwestern football gets a visit from Peyton Manning at Tuesday’s practice

EVANSTON – As their preseason camp drags along, everyone can use a boost during the dog days of workouts.

Pat Fitzgerald had quite the person to motivate his Wildcats this week.

An absolute privilege to have the 🐐address our football family tonight! #B1GCats pic.twitter.com/FzhTUZrOfU — Pat Fitzgerald (@coachfitz51) August 23, 2017

Head coach Pat Fitzgerald posted this on Twitter on Tuesday night, thanking legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning for talking with his team on Tuesday night. The now retired quarterback spoke to the team at their football facility in Evanston.

"Trevor sent me." Tremendous experience to have one of the game's all-time best address the squad last night. #B1GCats pic.twitter.com/4KK6nE2Sie — #B1GCats Football (@NUFBFamily) August 23, 2017

While none of the specifics of the talk were released, it does make sense that Peyton makes a visit. His replacement for the Denver Broncos after his retirement following the 2016 season is former Northwestern quarterback Trevor Siemian – hence the line in the tweet above.

A two-time Super Bowl champion with the Indianapolis Colts and the Broncos, Manning was a five-time MVP and 14-time Pro Bowler as he threw for 71.940 yards and an NFL-record 539 touchdown passes.

Northwestern opens the 2017 season against Nevada on Saturday, September 2nd against Nevada at Ryan Field at 2:30 PM.