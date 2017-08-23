× More Chicago ‘Hamilton’ tickets go on sale next week

CHICAGO — A new block of tickets is about to go on sale for Hamilton in Chicago.

The musical has played to sold-out crowds since its opening last October at The PrivateBank Theater.

Producers announced a new 16 week block of tickets will be available starting on August 29 at 10 a.m.

The tickets are for performances from January 9 through April 29.

Tickets will be available at the theatre box office, the Broadway In Chicago Ticket Line (800-775-2000) and online at www.BroadwayInChicago.com.

Tickets range from $65 – $190 for regular performances with select number of premium seats available for all performances.