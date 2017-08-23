× Mitchell Trubisky will get his shot with the Bears first team on Sunday

LAKE FOREST – In the minds of some Bears fans, this is the way it should be when the Bears step on the field September 11th against the Falcons at Soldier Field.

Yet it still appears that the closest they’ll get to that happening with the future quarterback for at least the few months of the season will be on Sunday.

On Wednesday, head coach John Fox announced that Mitchell Trubisky will get his shot to play with the first team in the third preseason game against the Titans in Nashville on Sunday. But don’t jump to any conclusions just yet.

Mike Glennon, who was anointed the starter before Training Camp began, will play the first half with the starters.