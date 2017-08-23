Man pleads not guilty to charges in crash that killed pregnant mom, 3 sons

JOLIET, Ill. — A Beecher man accused of causing a crash that killed a pregnant woman and her three children pleaded not guilty to reckless homicide charges today.

Sean Woulfe, 25, of Beecher, Ill., appeared in Will County Court in a wheelchair. He was injured in the crash that prosecutors say he caused,

The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that Woulfe was charged with 16 counts of reckless homicide in connection to the fatal crash.

Police said Woulfe was going 20 miles over the 55 mph speed limit and missed a stop sign.

Police said alcohol and drugs were not a factor. State’s Attorney James Glasgow was asked if Woulfe was texting during the time of the accident. He said he could not comment on that.

Lindsey Schmidt, 29, and her three young sons were traveling in the family car on July 24 when a pickup truck ran a stop sign and slammed into them. Schmidt, 1-year-old Kaleb, 4-year-old Weston and 6-year-old Owen died. Schmidt was pregnant at the time of the crash.

Schmidt’s husband wasn’t with the family at the time.

Woulfe’s defense attorney, George Lenard, tells WGN that his team needs to conduct its own investigation of the crash.

Woulfe is being held on $1 million bond. Lenard has asked for a reduction in bond and a hearing will be held on that request this Friday.

A preliminary hearing is set for September 14.