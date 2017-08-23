Madigan cancels session on education funding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- House Speaker Michael Madigan canceled today's legislative session to deal with education funding.

Madigan was expected to call for an override vote on Governor Bruce Rauner's amendatory veto of the school funding formula at today's session.

At issue in the veto is $500 million for Chicago Public Schools.

Legislative leaders met in Madigan's office for several hours yesterday.

Republican leaders who left the meeting said progress was made, and they plan to continue negotiations on Thursday.

Madigan says he will override the vote next week if an agreement isn't reached by the end of this week.