Lunchbreak: Blueberry graham cobbler

Executive Pastry Chef Toni Roberts

theWit Chicago

201 N. State Street

Chicago

thewithotel.com/

Event:

Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry

August 30

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Revel Fulton Market

1215 W. Fulton Market

Chicago

To purchase tickets:

ce.nokidhungry.org/

Blueberry Graham Cobbler

Serves: 8

Brown Sugar Smush

Ingredients:

4 oz butter, melted

1 cup plus 2 Tablespoons packed light brown sugar

1/2 tsp ginger

1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp vanilla extract

grated zest of 1 orange

grated zest of 1 lemon

Directions:

Stir everything together

Graham Drop Cake Batter

Ingredients:

4 oz butter, softened

2/3 cup sugar

1/3 cup honey

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 eggs

1 cup all purpose flour

1/2 cup whole wheat flour

2 1/2 tsp baking powder

6 fl oz buttermilk

Directions:

Cream the butter, sugar, honey, cinnamon, salt, and vanilla extract until fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time scraping down the sides of the bowl. In a separate bowl, whisk together the flours and baking powder. Add to the mixing bowl. Turn on low and drizzle in the buttermilk. Mix until thoroughly blended and smooth.

To Bake the Cobbler

Smush the brown sugar mixture in to the bottom of a 9”x9” pan. Top with 8 cups of blueberries. Add dollops of the graham batter across the blueberries. Sprinkle generously with sanding sugar, or regular sugar. Bake at 375 20-30 minutes until the cake is set.

Honey Cinnamon Swirl Ice Cream

Ingredients:

vanilla ice cream (or any favorite flavor)

honey

cinnamon

Directions:

Allow the ice cream to soften a bit in the refrigerator for about 20 minutes. Scoop into a bowl and mix in cinnamon to taste. Drizzle heavily with honey. Gently fold and scrape back into the original container or another freezer container. Freeze solid 3-4 hours. Serve ice cream with warm cobbler.