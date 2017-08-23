Lunchbreak: Blueberry graham cobbler

Executive Pastry Chef Toni Roberts
theWit Chicago
201 N. State Street
Chicago
Event:
Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry
August 30
6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Revel Fulton Market
1215 W. Fulton Market
Chicago
To purchase tickets:
Blueberry Graham Cobbler
Serves: 8
Brown Sugar Smush
Ingredients:
4 oz butter, melted
1 cup plus 2 Tablespoons packed light brown sugar
1/2 tsp ginger
1/2 tsp salt
1 tsp vanilla extract
grated zest of 1 orange
grated zest of 1 lemon
Directions:
Stir everything together
Graham Drop Cake Batter
Ingredients:
4 oz butter, softened
2/3 cup sugar
1/3 cup honey
1/2 tsp cinnamon
1/2 tsp salt
1 tsp vanilla extract
2 eggs
1 cup all purpose flour
1/2 cup whole wheat flour
2 1/2 tsp baking powder
6 fl oz buttermilk
Directions:
Cream the butter, sugar, honey, cinnamon, salt, and vanilla extract until fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time scraping down the sides of the bowl. In a separate bowl, whisk together the flours and baking powder. Add to the mixing bowl. Turn on low and drizzle in the buttermilk. Mix until thoroughly blended and smooth.
To Bake the Cobbler
Smush the brown sugar mixture in to the bottom of a 9”x9” pan. Top with 8 cups of blueberries. Add dollops of the graham batter across the blueberries. Sprinkle generously with sanding sugar, or regular sugar. Bake at 375 20-30 minutes until the cake is set.
Honey Cinnamon Swirl Ice Cream
Ingredients:
vanilla ice cream (or any favorite flavor)
honey
cinnamon
Directions:
Allow the ice cream to soften a bit in the refrigerator for about 20 minutes. Scoop into a bowl and mix in cinnamon to taste. Drizzle heavily with honey. Gently fold and scrape back into the original container or another freezer container. Freeze solid 3-4 hours. Serve ice cream with warm cobbler.