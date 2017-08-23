× For those facing foreclosure, there is help available

CHICAGO — The foreclosure crisis in Illinois is not going away. In fact, in some neighborhoods, it’s getting worse.

In a follow up to an affordable housing story we brought you in May, WGN’s Gaynor Hall reports there is money available to help through Illinois’ hardest hit fund.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As for the 14% who apply for help and DON'T qualify, it's usually one of two things; no income at all, or problems gathering documentations like tax records. We hope you will share this story to help even more people, and click these links for additional avenues to the hardest hit fund.

For more information, visit the following websites:

www.illlinoishardesthit.org

https://www.ihda.org/

http://www.nwshc.org/

https://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/hcs.cfm?searchstate=IL&webListAction=search