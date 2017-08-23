Dry and cool here, Gulf Coast braces for floods

Northwest winds, gusting to almost 30 mph at times, continued to sweep dry air across the region. The low-dew-point air warmed quickly under bright sunshine, reaching highs of 75 to 80 degrees across most of the metro area. Cooler air is forecast to filter into the region Thursday, limiting daytime readings to the low and mid 70s, a level about 8 degrees below normal. Northeast winds are to keep our area dry and comfortable through the weekend. Tropical air will be limited in any northward spread as Harvey, still a tropical depression late Wednesday evening, makes its way toward the Texas coast. This system is forecast to regain strength, possibly becoming a hurricane on Friday. The slow moving storm is expected to bring well over a foot of rain to parts of Texas and Louisiana.