Cook Co. officials urge rabies shots for pets after kitten tests positive

CHICAGO — Cook County animal control officials are urging people to vaccinate their pets against rabies, after a kitten tested positive for the disease in northwest Illinois.

“Finding rabies in cats is unusual and Cook County Animal and Rabies Control wants to make sure all domestic animals are protected against the disease, which can be fatal,” Animal and Rabies Control Administrator Dr. Donna Alexander said.

Rabies can be transmitted by bats, and so far this summer 18 bats have tested positive for rabies in Cook County.

Health officials say people should also be cautious around stray animals, outdoor animals and wildlife, and keep pets from roaming outside.

The county has a number of vaccine centers where cats and dogs can get rabies shots for as low as $7, and a three-year rabies shot is $21. The full schedule is available on the Cook County website

Chicago pet owners took advantage of the offer Wednesday at a temporary center at 5735 W. Diversey.