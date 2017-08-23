Chicago Tribune: Cuts at child advocacy center increases caseloads

CHICAGO — Cutbacks by Chicago police and DCFS are putting a strain on a center that investigates child sex crimes, according to a Chicago Tribune investigation.

The report claims the number of officers assigned to the Chicago Children’s Advocacy Center fell from 38 in 2011 to just 21 in June of this year.

The number of DCFS investigators at the center has also declined.

The arrest rate for the child sex crimes handled at the center dropped from 24% in 2011 to 13% in 2016.

Chicago police and DCFS told the Tribune that the center is functioning smoothly with no drop-off in effectiveness.