Check It Out ! Jersey Girls Make Their TV Debut !

Where can you see the Jersey Girls?

Aug. 24th & 27th

Little Italy Fest

1555 W. Lake St.

Addison

And...

August 25th

Villaggio Ristorante

1242 Lake St.

Roselle

jerseygirlsshow.com

The Jersey Girls are a Four Seasons cover band with a modern twist! But don't let the name fool you!

Expect to hear much more than the Four Seasons forever hits such as "Sherry Baby", "Working my way back to you" and "Big Girls Don't Cry"... With a little bit of Burlesque sounds mixed with some of the 80s and 90s most loved hits, you won't be able sit still for too long!

With their beautiful voices and fiery performance the Jersey Girls easily become the heart of every celebration and gathering! Sing, dance, and laugh with the Jersey Girls!